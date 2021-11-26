Home for the Holidays events return

Main Street Delaware’s annual Home for the Holidays festivities are set to return to the community next month. The three-day event will begin on Friday, Dec. 3, and run through the weekend.

The holiday celebrations will begin with the lighting of the community Christmas tree, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the southwest corner of William and Sandusky streets. In addition to the tree lighting, there will be carolers and live musical performances on the main stage. Horse-drawn carriage rides will be offered for $2 and will board outside The Strand Theatre, located at 28 E. Winter St. Children 5 years old and under can ride for free.

Visits with Santa Claus will also be available inside the Main Street Delaware Welcome Center, located at 20 E. William St. Santa will be in town from 7-9 p.m. Appointments are required, and photos with Saint Nick will cost $10 for one physical and digital copy.

Other activities for the opening day will include live reindeer and a life-sized snow globe for photo opportunities.

Delaware County Transit will provide free shuttles for the Friday festivities from 6-9 p.m. Shuttles will run every 15 minutes between downtown and the Hayes Building at 145 Union St.

The fun will continue on Saturday, Dec. 4, with a “Dash for Dasher” scavenger hunt from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., as well as more visits with Santa at the Main Street Delaware Welcome Center. Walk-in visits with Santa will be welcome from 10-11 a.m., after which appointments will be required until 2 p.m.

According to a press release from Main Street Delaware, participants in the scavenger hunt will “follow clues to help Santa find Dasher the reindeer, completing crafts and other fun activities along the way.” Participants will begin the hunt at the Delaware County District Library, and there is no cost to enjoy the hunt. However, those partaking in the event can bring boxes of cereal and monetary donations that will be accepted to benefit local food pantries.

Main Street Delaware’s annual Christmas parade will round out the weekend on Sunday, Dec. 5. WSYX-ABC 6’s Tom Bosco will serve as the master of ceremonies, and the entire staff of the Delaware Public Health District will be honored as the grand marshal of the parade for their work during the pandemic.

The parade will begin at Mingo Park at 3 p.m. and will travel south through the downtown to Wilmer Street. Throughout the parade, the U.S. Post Office will collect all children’s letters to Santa. Each letter marked with a return address will receive a response from Santa.

For more information about Main Street Delaware’s 2021 Home for the Holidays events, visit www.mainstreetdelaware.com/christmas-in-downtown.

Santa and Mrs. Claus waive to the children who lined Sandusky Street in downtown Delaware back in 2019 for Main Street Delaware’s annual Christmas Parade. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/11/web1_MSD-Santa-Parade.jpg Santa and Mrs. Claus waive to the children who lined Sandusky Street in downtown Delaware back in 2019 for Main Street Delaware’s annual Christmas Parade. File photo | The Gazette

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.