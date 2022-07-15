Galena officials continue to work on master plan

GALENA — A recap of 2022 meeting minutes for the village indicates a change of administrators. The minutes were made available with the recent update of the village website.

During the Jan. 4 organizational meeting, an executive session was held “to consider removal or demotion of a public official,” the Jan. 4 council minutes said. “Mayor (Jill) Love made a motion to remove Village Administrator, Jeff White without cause,” which passed by a 5-1 vote. Then the resolution to appoint Jeffrey White as administrator for the year was unanimously withdrawn and unanimously approved.

William M. “Bill” Vance was then appointed interim village administrator at the council meeting on Jan. 4. Among the items he has had to work on during the ensuing months is requesting reimbursement from a trash hauler for bridge damages from an accident, getting a new copier and pursuing grant funding.

Also at the Jan. 4 meeting, Zach Hopper, Kathy Krupa and Ruben Minor were sworn in as new council members, Eric Johnston was nominated and approved as a new council member, and Minor was elected council president.

After its organizational meeting on Jan. 4, council met again for its regular meeting on Jan. 24.

“Mayor Love reported there is a lot of talk about the buildout of Intel and community impacts,” said the minutes of the Feb. 28 council meeting.

The most recent approved Planning and Zoning Commission meeting minutes available from the village’s website were from March 16. A review and update of Galena’s master plan was discussed at the hour-long meeting.

“Mayor Love started off the meeting by sharing some ongoing planning and development discussions and meetings that have occurred or will be coming in the near future,” the minutes said. The master plan was then sent to the Delaware Area Regional Planning Commission for input.

Last October, the village asked residents to fill out a survey for input to the plan. The Planning and Zoning Commission next meets at 7 p.m. July 20 at Galena Village Hall, 109 Harrison St.

During the March 28 council meeting, it was announced that Ruffner Park playground had to be closed due to flooding. Council has since discussed whether or not to close the playground permanently since it is in a floodplain. The date of the Galena Fall Gathering, which includes a car show, will be held on Oct. 15, Mayor Jill Love said. Council also approved a contract for maintaining a new village website.

The April 25 Village Council meeting featured a public hearing regarding proposed comprehensive sewer rate regulations. Council approved a flea market held by the Galena Historic Foundation in Miller Park.

The most recently approved council minutes from May 23 included thanks for beautification efforts on the square, the Planning and Zoning Commission continues to work on the master plan, and 30 people attended an open house tour of the new wastewater treatment plant. Council approved a 2-mill replacement levy for current expenses that would generate $102,398 annually.

A 2.5-hour recording of the Village Council meeting on June 27 indicated portions of Miller Park would be temporarily closed due to safety issues will the train and playground equipment.

The next Village Council meeting is at 7 p.m. on July 25. For more information, visit www.galenaohio.gov.

