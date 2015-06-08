Advance Auto Parts to open second Powell store

Advance Auto Parts has announced it will open its second store in Powell at 10011 Sawmill Parkway, near the Columbus Zoo and Target, on July 17.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be on Friday, July 17, at 10 a.m.

Company officials said they chose this location for the store because it’s convenient to where their customers live and shop as well as the garages where they take their vehicles for repair.

Ryan Roston is the new general manager and works with 11 other team members at the new Powell location. Roston has 17 years of retail experience and an extensive background in training general managers.

The new store will offer customers a wide range of parts and recognized national brands as well as several free services, company officials said.

“Advance Auto Parts is committed to bringing our promise – service is our best part – to life not only for our customers, but also in the communities where our customers and team members live,” Roston said. “As part of this commitment, we are pleased to announce a $1,000 check has been donated to Building Homes for Heroes.”

The store will be open Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Other area stores are located at 8531 Owenfield Drive in Powell and 6520 Sawmill Road in Columbus.