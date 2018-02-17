January 31, 2018 was the federal deadline for all employers and institutions to have their tax documents in the mail. By this point, you should have received everything you need to submit your taxes for 2017. You might also still be in the process of gathering everything that you need. Don’t worry, you’ve got two months until the April 17 deadline for submission in 2018.

In the meantime, the Delaware County District Library is here to help. While the federal and state taxing authorities used to send libraries boxes of instruction booklets, forms and other tax information, costs have been cut and libraries now receive fewer and fewer forms. Because we still want to help our patrons, any DCDL location will print any tax form or schedule at no charge. In addition, we will print up to 10 pages of instructions for free. After that, normal printing rates apply at only 5 cents per black and white page.

Our librarians have also found that federal forms and instructional booklets can be requested online or by calling 1-800-829-3676. Ohio forms can be requested online at tax.ohio.gov/Forms and will be mailed within 15 days of receipt. Feel free to stop by your local branch or call to ask a librarian for help requesting or printing forms.

New at the Orange Branch Library this year, we are hosting volunteers from AARP’s Tax-Aide program, which offers free, individualized tax preparation for low-to-moderate income taxpayers, especially those ages 60 and older. Help is available by appointment only, and reservations are filling quickly. Please call the library at 740-549-2665 to schedule your appointment. Available times are on Fridays between 9:15 a.m. and 4 p.m.

To see more locations with tax prep help in Delaware County, visit the library’s website at www.delawarelibrary.org/taxes or give us a call. We’re always glad you asked.

Take an escape from the monotony of taxes and escape in a good audiobook. The Audie Awards committee recently announced their finalists for best audiobooks produced in 2018. Here are the finalist titles in the Humor category. Enjoy a laugh.

“The Book of Leon: Philosophy of a Fool” by Leon Black as told to JB Smoove and Iris Bahr. Everyone’s favorite houseguest who never left, Leon Black (played by award-winning comedian JB Smoove on HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm”) drops his wisdom and good-bad advice for the masses. Learn the secrets Larry David has gleaned from the Falstaff of television.

“Carpet Diem: Or…How to Save the World by Accident” by Justin Lee Anderson, narrated by Matthew Lloyd Davies. Simon Debovar has settled into a life of self-imposed exile from the stinking, selfish morass of humanity. Content that his daily highlights will include hazelnut coffee, a long bath and the occasional jar of olives, his life is completely upturned by the discovery that his ornate living room carpet is the deciding factor in a bet between God and Satan.

“I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons” by Kevin Hart and Neil Strauss, narrated by Kevin Hart. Kevin Hart turns his immense talent to the written word by writing some words. Some of those words include: the, a, for, above, and even even. Put them together and you have a memoir on survival, success, and the importance of believing in yourself.

“The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness” written and narrated by Paula Poundstone. The comedienne conducts a series of irreverent “scientific” experiments to discover the secret to happiness, from learning martial arts and speeding in a Lamborghini to communing with nature and volunteering.

By Nicole Fowles Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

