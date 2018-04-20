New comp plan in works

The City of Delaware is taking applications from community members who are interested in joining a steering committee that will help with the construction of the city’s newest comprehensive plan. Applications will be accepted through May 7, and those selected will be notified by the end of the month.

Delaware’s current comprehensive plan was constructed in the early 2000s and was figured to be relevant through 2008, although there are no set dates for the duration of these plans. Lee Yoakum, community affairs coordinator, said, “A comprehensive plan’s focus is on the future, but it needs to reflect current trends and priorities. Because of this, it was time to undertake and all-around update.”

Residents were also featured on the committee that put together the previous plan, and Yoakum said that document became critical to the city’s success, referring to the plan as a “general blueprint for growth for the city of Delaware.”

“It was a very robust effort that engaged the entire community over most of a year to come up with what has become a very valuable document for the city of Delaware,” he said. “The proof of that is in the fact we still reference that comp plan now, in 2018. There are still portions of it that are as relevant today as they were when it was released in 2003.”

The city’s website describes the comprehensive plan as a vision statement about the future condition of the city, as well as a tool to prepare for change that acts as both a business plan and guidebook for decision-makers.

No specialized training or background is needed in order to serve on the committee.

“This isn’t a call for certified planners or those who have a government administration background,” Yoakum said. “Those are great qualities to have, and we would welcome those backgrounds, but this is a general call for residents who care about Delaware and its future … this is a tremendous opportunity for our residents to play a vital role in Delaware’s future.”

According to the city’s website, the role of the steering committee will include: officially representing the citizens in the planning process, providing guidance and direction to the staff and consultants at crucial steps, and serving as hosts at public events and as stewards of the plan once it is adopted.

The committee will meet approximately eight times throughout a 15-month planning effort that will begin in June. Applicants must be either a resident or business owner in Delaware and be at least 16 years old.

Anyone interested in learning more may contact Planning and Community Development Director Dave Efland at 740-203-1600 or by email at defland@delawareohio.net

City of Delaware officials are seeking community members interested in joining a steering committee that will assist with the construction of the city’s newest comprehensive plan. Pictured is Delaware City Hall, 1 S. Sandusky St. http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/04/web1_City-Hall-3.jpg City of Delaware officials are seeking community members interested in joining a steering committee that will assist with the construction of the city’s newest comprehensive plan. Pictured is Delaware City Hall, 1 S. Sandusky St. Joshua Keeran | The Gazette

City seeking residents’ input

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @ddavis_gazette.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @ddavis_gazette.