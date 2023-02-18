Possibilities are endless with library card

Delaware County District Library branches will be closed this Monday in recognition of Presidents’ Day. But if that leaves you looking for activities to occupy your (or your family’s) time, there is still plenty to do without leaving the house.

The DCDL website, located at www.delawarelibrary.org, has a page dedicated to resources for Black History Month. Dig into the history of the month, check out digital books or audiobooks for all ages, or watch a film on Kanopy — a free streaming video resource with your library card.

Kanopy can easily be downloaded as an app to your phone, tablet and even on your smart TV. The platform offers thousands of films, so you can easily take the day to relax and binge on your favorite film genre. Discover the Presidents’ Day collection for films like “Ken Burns: The Address” — a documentary about a tiny school in Vermont where each year the students are encouraged to memorize, practice and recite President Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address.

Perhaps a day off might allow you to finally finish a creative project you’ve been planning. Creativebug has thousands of award-winning art & craft video classes taught by recognized design experts and artists. It’s another free app and website with a simple login using your library card. On-demand classes are guided step-by-step for sewing, quilting, knitting, crochet and many fiber arts. There are also plenty of general art and design, paper, food and home, jewelry, and holiday classes. Jump over to the kids tab for age-appropriate arts and crafts — from slime to STEAM.

However you choose to spend your day, I hope you’ll start by visiting www.delawarelibrary.org. If reading (or listening) happens to be in your plans, click over to Libby or Hoopla to listen to one of these recently released audiobooks.

• “The Thread Collectors” by Shaunna J. Edwards and Alyson Richman; narrated by Robin Miles. Download this descriptive, character-driven story of four people whose lives intertwine in unexpected but profound ways during the Civil War. Robin Miles’ emotional, AudioFile Earphones Award-winning performance offers measured pacing and authentic character accents.

• “Less Is Lost” by Andrew Sean Greer; narrated by Robert Petkoff. An old lover’s death plunges modestly successful novelist Arthur Less into emotional and financial distress. A madcap tour of paid speaking gigs quickly descends into hilarious chaos. Returning for this 2nd in the Arthur Less novels, Robert Petkoff earned an AudioFile Earphones Award for his well-characterized narration as Arthur’s witty partner, Freddy.

• “Paris Daillencourt Is About to Crumble” by Alexis Hall; narrated by Ewan Goddard. Upon arriving on the set of reality-television competition Bake Expectations, Paris Daillencourt accidentally injures fellow contestant Tariq Hassan, setting them on an unlikely path to love. Ewan Goddard’s distinctly voiced narration captures Paris’ relatable battles with anxiety and insecurity.

• “Jacqueline in Paris” by Ann Mah; narrated by Caroline Hewitt. Vassar college girl Jacqueline Bouvier spent a year abroad in post-World War II Paris, mingling with aristocratic French families and communist student activists alike. In an AudioFile Earphones Award-winning recording, narrator Caroline Hewitt juggles a variety of accents (including French and German) with ease.

• “The Revolutionary Samuel Adams” by Stacy Schiff; narrated by Jason Culp. A dramatic and page-turning biography of founding father Samuel Adams, penned by Pulitzer Prize winner Stacy Schiff (The Witches: Salem, 1692). Jason Culp imbues this evocative and richly detailed account with an immersive cadence.

• “Making a Scene” by Constance Wu; narrated by Constance Wu. A poignant and evocative memoir-in-essays from Fresh Off the Boat and Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu. Wu’s intimate and conversational narration evokes the feeling of catching up with a friend.