Delaware County engineer receives award

During the Delaware County Board of Commissioners meeting on Feb. 13, Delaware County Engineer Chris Bauserman received the Clyde “Butch” Seidle Public Works Servant Leader Award from the Ohio chapter of the American Public Works Association (OAPWA).

“This prestigious award was presented by Del-Co Water CEO Glenn Marzluf and past chapter president Larry Lester from the City of Hilliard,” said a Facebook post by the county. “The award, named in honor of longtime public engineer Butch Seidle recognizes individuals who exhibit the highest standard of excellence, dedication and accomplishment over a sustained period and who are creative and highly skilled career servant leaders. And that perfectly describes Chris Bauserman.”

Seidle (1950-2019) was once chief deputy engineer for Delaware County during his nearly five-decade career. He retired from the City of Hilliard as its director of public service and city engineer.

“This award will be presented annually to a public works practitioner who: currently works or have spent the primary part of their careers in public works; have made outstanding contributions on a sustained basis rather than having performed a single exceptional deed; and have managed, created, or facilitated significant programs or projects within their area of responsibility to the ultimate benefit of the public,” said OAPWA.

Also on Feb. 13, the commissioners approved:

• A fourth phase of expansion for Genoa Christian Academy, “which will include a new roadway access to Worthington Road,” the minutes said. Owner Genoa Baptist Church will pay the county $291,000 for its share of construction.

• A plat of subdivision and drainage maintenance petition for Berkshire Crossing in Berkshire Township.

• Accepting $63,228.27 in grants from the Ohio Attorney General — Victims of Crime Act for the Victim Services program. “Since 2015, the (Delaware County Juvenile Court) has been successful in closing more than 100 open restitution cases and returning nearly $10,000 annually to victims of juvenile crime,” the minutes said.

• An agreement with CoStar Realty Information, Inc. for real estate information services for Delaware County Economic Development.

• Appointing Reginald Ike to the Delaware County District Library Board of Trustees.

• Improvements to the intersection of Sawmill Road and Presidential Parkway by the Ohio Department of Transportation. The cost for the project is estimated to be $555,555.56.

• Payment of capital repairs at 1000 Alpha Drive. The Alpha Group of Delaware, Inc. leases the property from the county.

• Purchasing a Pediatric Simulation package ($32,513) for the Emergency Medical Services Department.

• Purchasing one cargo van and leasing another for the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

• Transferring a liquor license from Tulsas Market & Gas, LLC to Sunrise Mart, LLC at 1491 U.S. Highway 23 N.