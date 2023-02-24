County OKs Berkshire Twp. agreement

SUNBURY — Two blocked-off stub roads with currently empty fields near the Tanger Outlet Mall may soon see construction activity.

On Feb. 16, the Delaware County Board of Commissioners approved an agreement with Berkshire Township on an intergovernmental cooperation agreement.

Here is a summary of the text of the agreement, drawn from the meeting minutes:

“Certain real property within the unincorporated area of Berkshire Township is proposed for various developments, consisting of multi-family residential housing and other commercial uses … and (the Ohio Department of Transportation) is developing a new interchange … which will facilitate traffic flow to and from the development … in order to proceed with the development of certain parcels within the Development Sites, the site developers will need to access South Wilson Road, which includes a limitation of access that may only be removed by the County.”

The agreement will remove “the limitation of access to South Wilson Road and providing for funding in support of the interchange and other public improvements.” Doing this will lead to development of the sites and new jobs, the minutes said.

Tanger Outlets Columbus is at 400 S. Wilson Road, Sunbury. The two access points are along South Wilson at the east end of Mall Drive and the east end of Rider Road, across from Farrow North Harley-Davidson.

An ODOT map of the proposed interchange has seven phases of construction, possibly concluding in 2035:

• Partial interchange with an extension of South Wilson Road.

• Finishing the west side of the interchange.

• 5-lane Sunbury Parkway west of Interstate-71 (includes Africa Road).

• 3-lane Sunbury Parkway east of I-71.

• 2-lane Sunbury Parkway east of Galena Road.

• 5-lane Sunbury Parkway east of Wilson Road.

• 7-lane Sunbury Parkway west of 3B’s & K Road to routes 36/37.

There were other items of interest the commissioners took action on in recent meetings.

On Feb. 9, the commissioners approved:

• Adding parcels of property to the Sunbury Meadows Community Development Authority and changing the entity into a New Community Authority. This property is lots in Price Ponds and Rolling Hills section 1 in Berkshire Township and the city of Sunbury. “The Board finds and determines that the addition of property … will be conducive to the public health, safety, convenience and welfare, and is intended to result in the continued development of a new community,” the resolution stated. There was also a public hearing on the matter before the board’s unanimous vote.

• Appointing Kimberly Hallinan and Mallory Sribanditmongkol to the Delaware-Morrow Mental Health and Recovery Services Board.

On Feb. 6, the commissioners approved:

• Easements to American Electric Power for the Berlin Business Park pump station project on less than an acre in Berlin Township; and the future Home Road and Piatt Road roundabout relocation in Orange Township.

• Purchasing a mini excavator ($120,425) for the Delaware County Engineer’s Office.

• Reappointing Robert Grant (citizen) and Tiffany Maag (government representative) to the Concord/Scioto Community Authority, established in 2007.

On Jan. 26, the commissioners approved:

• Appointing staff members Julie Datko, Alison Messick, and Justin Nahvi as additional deputy clerks in the event of multiple absences.

• Appointing Dan Curtis, of Galena, as deputy apiarist for the county to inspect beehives.

• Purchasing Power-Load systems and stretchers for the Emergency Medical Services Department.

There was also a discussion regarding Community Enhancement Grants and the Arts Castle.