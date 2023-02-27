Jordan remembered by commissioners

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners remembered a former member at its Monday morning meeting, the late Kris Jordan.

“This morning we’re going to make a slight change in the order of things,” said Commissioner Gary Merrill. “As I’m sure everyone has heard, we’ve lost Kris Jordan over the weekend.”

Ohio House of Representatives members announced Saturday that Jordan had passed away that day of natural causes. According to his obituary from Snyder Funeral Homes, “Kristopher W. ‘Kris’ Jordan, age 46 of Ostrander and State Representative of the 60th District, died unexpectedly, Saturday morning February 25, 2023, at home following a diabetic reaction.”

“Representative Kris Jordan passed away this weekend at the young age of 46,” Merrill said. “Kris was a lifelong resident of Delaware County, and his service to the county is well-known. His love for our county is reflected in his elected service when at the young age of 25, he was elected as Delaware County commissioner. He followed that service with two terms in the Ohio Senate and was currently serving his third term in the Ohio House of Representatives.”

Jordan (R-Ostrander) represented District 60 (western Delaware County) in the Ohio House. In November 2022, he was reelected. Prior to that, he represented District 67.

“Let us please have a moment of silence for Kris as we honor his service and pray for his friends and all members of his family,” Merrill said. “Please bow your heads.”

Merrill then said a brief prayer aloud.

Others gave their condolences to Jordan’s family and friends.

Kristine Hodge, superintendent of the Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities, praised Jordan for his support of the agency during the meeting.

District 61 Rep. Beth Lear (R-Galena) posted on Facebook, “I want to share my deeply felt condolences with the Jordan family and their three amazing kids/grandkids. My friend Kris Jordan left this world too soon. He will be missed.”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine posted on Facebook, “Fran and I are shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Representative Kris Jordan. We extend our sincerest condolences to his entire family for this most unexpected loss. Kris will be remembered for his expertise as a legislator and his advocacy for the people of Delaware County.”

The funeral home website said on Monday morning, “Arrangements and obituary details are pending and will be announced by the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware.”