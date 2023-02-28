Patriots secure sectional title at Newark

Ten different Patriots won sectional titles as the Olentangy Liberty wrestling team powered its way to the top spot at Saturday’s Division I sectional tournament in Newark.

Huggy Williams, Jaxson Rosselli and Prestyn Parks picked up first-place points in the first three weight classes. Williams edged Olentangy’s Kurt Mokros 8-5 at 106, Rosselli won via forfeit at 113 and Parks took care of Teays Valley’s Josh Zimmer 7-3 in the championship final at 120.

Other Liberty champs included Antonio Kish (132), Tyler Deericks (150), Broc Fitzpatrick (157), Gabe Pence (175), Dylan Russo (215) and Luke Fleet (285), who pinned Teays Valley’s Joey Thurston in just 37 seconds to take top honors in the heavyweight division.

Overall, the Patriots, who also saw Brady Quillin (190) finish second and Zade Archibald (126) and Owen Jauregui (144) nab top-three showings, collected 322.5 points. Second-place Teays Valley finished with 216 while Newark smoothed out the top three with 145.

Olentangy and Delaware Hayes finished fourth and fifth, respectively, while Big Walnut closed seventh.

Jake Piontkowski (126) and Brandon Ault (132) joined Mokros as second-place finishers to boost the Braves while Preston Schuler (113) and Zach Smith (157) finished their tournaments with wins to close third.

Devin Halliday won a sectional title to lead the Pacers, dominating Newark’s James Daugherty 14-5 in the championship at 165, while Isaiah Clark (150), Cooper Frye (175), Brian Beal (215) and Erik Wells (285) all finished third.

Big Walnut, finally, was powered by Eli Hadden (106), Nathan Barnes (132) and Vince Giordano (138), who each finished third.

Watkins Memorial Sectional

Austin Lambert (285) won a sectional title and Grant Gibson (113), Peter Emery (132) and J.T. Tompkins (215) nabbed runner-up honors to lead Olentangy Berlin to a third-place finish at Saturday’s D-I sectional tournament in Pataskala.

Lambert was dominant, cruising past Reynoldsburg’s Xzavier Price 8-1 in his championship final to secure first-place points.

Other Berlin standouts included Logan Whited (third at 120), Luke Martin (third at 126), John Peterson (third at 138) and Austin Huffine (fourth at 165).

Mount Vernon won the tournament with 256 points, Westerville North closed second with 193.5 while Berlin collected 189.5 points to earn its spot in the top three.

Upper Arlington Sectional

Connor Garren won a sectional title at 285, Luke Behre finished second at 157, Idell Ferguson was second at 165 and Jacob Slack closed second at 190 to lead Olentangy Orange to a fourth-place showing at Saturday’s Division I sectional tournament at Upper Arlington.

Garren was on top of his game all tourney long, blanking Hilliard Bradley’s Robert Snyder 3-0 in the heavyweight division’s championship final.

Other top point producers for the Pioneers, who secured 165.5 in all, included Gavin Gaylor, who closed third at 215; and Evan Puder, who finished third at 106.

Upper Arlington captured the sectional crown with 217 points, Lancaster closed second with 189.5 and Grove City rounded out the top three with 177.5.

Jonathan Alder Sectional

Buckeye Valley’s Ripley Szanati outlasted Granville’s Keagan Finley 10-8 in the championship final at 150 to earn a sectional title at Saturday’s D-II sectional tournament at Jonathan Alder.

Landon Froehlich (second at 165), Clay Whitaker (fourth at 157) and Zaccory Hixson (fourth at 126) were also solid for the Barons, who finished sixth with a combined 125 points.