New kiln ordered for Arts Castle

A new kiln for The Arts Castle is on the way after nearly 100 donors raised more than $7,700 during a GoFundMe campaign held last month.

The campaign was organized by Rhainy Edwards, the ceramics coordinator for the Arts Castle, and had a goal of $7,500 to replace the kiln, which recently burned out.

Earlier this month, the Arts Castle ordered a new kiln after 95 donors helped raise $7,775, said Arts Castle Executive Director Diane Hodges, who called the community’s generosity “fabulous.”

“(The campaign) was a success, that’s for sure,” she added.

Hodges said at the time the funds were raised that the kiln would arrive and be installed in a month or so, and the Arts Castle plans to have the new kiln operational before its spring classes begin in April.

Hodges said the timing worked out because the Arts Castle has a smaller kiln it was able to use for its less-populated winter classes.

“We’ll use the (new) kiln quite a bit (this summer),” she said.

Hodges added she’s thankful and grateful to everyone who made the campaign a success.

“It really worked out well,” she said. “I really want to thank everybody involved, especially Rhainy Edwards. She put it all together and was instrumental in making this all happen. It’s an arts center, and I’m glad the community is really there to support us when we need it.”

More information about the Arts Castle, including information about its pottery and ceramic classes, can be found at https://www.artscastle.org or by calling 740-369-2787.