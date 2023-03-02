County residents named to COAAA Advisory Council

Sixteen new members began their three-year term on March 2 on the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging (COAAA) Advisory Council.

The COAAA Advisory Council includes older adults and community leaders residing in COAAA’s eight-county service area: Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Licking, Madison, Pickaway and Union counties. Members are volunteers who advise COAAA on services, polices, and programs and can represent the interests of older adults or individuals with disabilities in their respective counties.

The 32-member council meets eight times per year on the first Thursday morning of the month, with the exception of January, February, July and August. Council members also serve on one of three committees that meet before council meetings. Members can attend Advisory Council meetings virtually or in-person at COAAA, 3776 S. High St., Columbus.

The new Delaware County advisory council members are Aric Arnett and Dr. Carol A. Ventresca.

Arnett is currently the executive director of Ohio Living Sarah Moore in Delaware. Arnett’s current volunteer commitments include the Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce, chairman for the workforce development committee and member of the strategic planning committee; the Delaware Area Career Center, advisory board member; and Delaware Rotary Club, member. In addition to his past service as a board member for the Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce, Arnett volunteered with the St. Paul The Apostle Church, PSR co-teacher; Westerville Youth Lacrosse Club, assistant coach; Delaware County United Way, housing alliance participant; and SourcePoint, committee member.

Ventresca is the former executive director of Employment For Seniors and retiree of The Ohio State University, supporting students and job seekers of all ages, throughout her career. Ventresca’s volunteer efforts include Otterbein University and St. Frances de Sales High School, supporting their career services and fundraising efforts. She is also a researcher and consultant for the Workforce Innovation Center. Ventresca cohosts a podcast, Looking Forward Our Way, targeting those 50-plus in central Ohio, providing local expertise and resources on current issues affecting the community.

COAAA helps older adults and individuals with disabilities live safely and independently at home for as long as possible. With the assistance of area providers, COAAA connects individuals to in-home services that help with daily living, including homemaking, home-delivered meals, personal care, and transportation. COAAA assists family caregivers, educates professionals and the public on aging topics, and advocates for programs and policies that benefit older adults and individuals with disabilities.

Submitted by the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging (COAAA).