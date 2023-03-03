Student News

Marietta College announces dean’s list

MARIETTA, Ohio — Approximately 100 Marietta College students were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list, which features any full-time student completing at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.74.

Earning the honor were the following local students:

• Jack Fowler, of Westerville, is majoring in Exploratory and is a graduate of Westerville Central High School.

• Cole McIntyre, of Lewis Center, is majoring in Computer Science and is a graduate of Olentangy High School.

• Connor Reed, of Lewis Center, is majoring in Finance and is a graduate of Olentangy Orange High School.

• Hope Adams, of Delaware, is majoring in Psychology and is a graduate of Bishop Watterson High School.

Masters named to dean’s list

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Peyton Masters, of Powell, has been named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Commonwealth University-Lock Haven.

The dean’s list honor at Lock Haven recognizes the achievement of a scholastic average of 3.50 or higher in at least 12 semester hours of academic work, subject to letter grade evaluation, during the fall 2022 semester.

Local students earn president’s list honors

PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Dante Moretti and Armani Moretti, both of Powell, have been named to the Plymouth State University President’s List for the fall 2022 semester.

To be named to the president’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better for the fall 2022 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.

University of Evansville honors area students

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The University of Evansville recently named over 650 students to the dean’s list for the Fall 2022 semester.

Several students from the area were named to list, including Justin Nichols, of Lewis Center, who is majoring in Exercise Science; Alexia Recinella, of Westerville, who is majoring in Exercise Science; and Jasmine Hauser, of Powell, who is majoring in Marketing.

Students at UE are named to the dean’s list every fall and spring semester. To merit the honor of being placed on the dean’s list, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above.