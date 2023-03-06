EMA: No significant storm damage

The Delaware County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management reported Monday there was very little flooding or wind damage as a result of Friday’s storm.

Scott Stewart, the interim director of the agency, said no significant issues were reported due to flooding or wind damage. Stewart said Fontanelle Road and Burnt Pond Road were closed due to the flooding, and there was water on Riverside Drive north of Glick Road, which slowed traffic.

Stewart also reported there was standing water in fields and low-lying areas, but no other reports were submitted to DELCOMM regarding flooding.

Stewart said the National Weather Service reported about 1.5 inches of rain in the eastern portion of the county and about 2 inches of rain in the western part of the county.

Additionally, DELCOMM received a few reports of power lines down as a result of high winds, but no significant outages were reported.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.