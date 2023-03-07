Program to focus on Latin American politics

This week’s session of the Delaware Great Decisions series, which will take place at noon Friday on Zoom, will ask the following question: What does the emergence of various left-wing governments mean for countries in Latin America?

A press release on the program states, “Electoral results in Latin America over the past four years have led many observers of the regional/political scene to discern a left-wing surge in the hemisphere, reminiscent of the so-called “Pink Tide” that swept the area some 20 years ago. But how much do these politicians actually have in common? What implication does their ascendancy have for the region?

Leading the discussion will be Dr. James Franklin, department chair and professor of politics and government at Ohio Wesleyan University. Franklin, who received his Ph.D. from Texas A&M University, also teaches Latin American politics as one of his course offerings.

“Professor Franklin is currently engaged in a project examining the causes and consequences of democratic revolutions around the world,” the press release states.

To participate in the Zoom program, individuals are asked to register in advance if they haven’t done so already for a previous event. The registration link is available at https://bit.ly/3xLa1aI or it can be found on the Delaware Great Decisions Facebook page at www.facebook.com/greatdecisionsdeloh.