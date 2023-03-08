Author visits BV East

Last week, students at Buckeye Valley East Elementary were visited by an author and illustrator who helped them draw the characters from his books.

Jeff Ebbeler, author and illustrator of more than 60 picture books, visited the school on Feb. 27 and gave a presentation and drawing demonstration to students.

Beth Bennington, the school’s library media specialist, reported the visit was organized by the school’s parent teacher organization.

“Each year, our wonderful PTO has money in their budget to host an author and/or illustrator to Buckeye Valley East,” Bennington said. “The past couple of years we were able to feature local authors and illustrators virtually. Being able to have Jeff Ebbeler visit in person was a real treat for the students and staff this year.”

Bennington said Ebbeler shared many of the books he wrote and illustrated or books he illustrated for other authors.

“Jeff described the process he goes through when he writes and illustrates books of his own as well as the process he goes through when he illustrates a book for another author,” Bennington said. “The students were able to participate in a directed drawing of a character in one of Jeff’s books.”

Bennington said the participation allowed students to feel like they were authors and illustrators.

She added it was a positive experience for the students.

“A great day was had with author/illustrator Jeff Ebbeler,” Bennington said. “It was so rewarding to see firsthand the awesome drawings the students produced under the direction of Jeff. I’m sure his many compliments boosted the students’ self-confidence.”

