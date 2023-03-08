Parking in Westerville made easier

WESTERVILLE — The city will start placing 360 new smart parking sensors in Uptown Westerville next week. And as the saying goes, there’s an app for that.

The free Westerville Parking mobile application shows users how many spaces are currently available in a particular uptown parking lot, which can save time and aggravation when looking for a spot, especially when there’s an event like the Fourth Friday festivals. Westerville is already using the technology. For example, using the app around 9 a.m. on Wednesday revealed that half of the spots in one of the lots were available.

First installed in 2020, the trial version of the sensors are being replaced with those made longer-term use, the city said on its website. Depending on the weather, the city will use a staggered approach to install the sensors from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday in portions of parking lots A, B, C, D. There will be partial closures during this time.

“The sensor technology does not capture personal information such as license plate numbers, car make or models, etc.,” the city said. “Only information related to the use of the monitored parking spots will be recorded. The mobile application indicates only the number of open spaces and cannot be used to reserve specific parking spots. Users have the option of creating an account or proceeding as a guest. … Read more about the program at www.westerville.org/smartparking.”

Westerville, which now has more than 40,000 residents, has long prided itself on having free parking in its popular uptown shopping district. The city offers on-street and public lots with four-hour and 24-hour parking, bike racks, an electric vehicle charging station, and courtesy pickup spaces.

Also in Westerville, the city is seeking an assistant chief of police. They would be one of three assistant chiefs for the Westerville Division of Police, founded in 1858.

“The successful candidate will be a forward thinking, collaborative, customer-focused, innovative, and technically competent leader, who is enthusiastic about the profession of policing and its future,” the city said. Their responsibilities include: The communications/dispatch center; records; special programs; community relations; and managing the Justice Center.

Last fall, the police occupied a new $20 million Justice Center, supported by Westerville voters in a 0.96-mills, 20-year bond levy in 2019. WPD has 116 members, with a $19 million budget. The salary range for the assistant would be $95,929-$143,956.

Applications are due March 10. For more information, visit www.westerville.org/services/police.

