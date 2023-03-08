Galena seeks new council member

GALENA — The village has an open council spot.

“All Village of Galena Residents aged 18 and over are eligible to apply,” said the village’s website at www.galenaohio.gov. “If you are interested in applying, please download the questionnaire and application. Please fill out each completely and sign. Resumes and cover letters are encouraged but not required.”

Candidates must have lived within the village of Galena for at least a year and be a registered voter.

“Applicants can email their applications to [email protected] (if emailing, applicants must also CC [email protected] and [email protected]), or drop them off in the drop box near the entrance of Village Hall at 109 Harrison Street, Galena, OH, 43021,” said the village’s website. Applications may also be dropped off at Village Hall during office hours or sent via mail to P.O. Box 386, Galena, OH 43021.

Jill K. Love is Galena’s mayor. Members of council are Michael Fry, Zachary Hopper, Kathy Krupa, Todd Musacchio and Josh Porter. The fiscal officer is Michelle Dearth.

“Members of village council are elected to four-year terms,” the website said. “However, a situation may arise whereby a council seat is vacated during a term. Ohio Revised Code section 731.43 prescribes the process by which a vacated council seat is filled to complete the remaining part of a four-year term. Village Council has 30 days to appoint a replacement. If Council does not appoint a replacement, then the Mayor shall appoint the replacement.”

Ruben Minor was the council president as of the Feb. 27 meeting, but his spot is vacant on the website.

“Candidates will be invited to join Council at the March Council Meeting in a roundtable format at Village Hall on March 20th at 7 p.m.,” the website said. “After a short question and answer session with each applicant, Council will vote for one candidate each on an index card or piece of paper, and the votes will be tabulated by the Fiscal Officer. The candidate with the most votes will be announced and sworn in that evening as our new council member.”

The next council meeting is 7 p.m. March 27.

“The deadline for applications and questionnaires is March 13th, 11:59 p.m.,” the website said. “If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to us. … Call the village hall at 740-965-2484.”

At the Jan. 23 council meeting, the minutes state Love said, “Galena knows we do not have the expertise to plan for the impact of Intel. We do not want to lose the culture of Galena but recognize that we will be impacted by the Intel project.” Love also said, “OhioHealth purchased 68 acres at NorthStar and is planning a full-size hospital on the site.”

