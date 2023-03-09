Page resigns as Big Walnut head football coach

SUNBURY — The Big Walnut football program is in search of a new head coach following the resignation of Rob Page, who had led the program for the past three seasons. Page submitted his resignation on Tuesday, bringing an abrupt end to what had been a highly-successful stint.

In a statement confirming Page’s resignation, Big Walnut Athletic Director Brian Shelton said of the former head coach, “He is seeking a better work-family balance in his life. Over the last three years, our football program has been very successful with him here, and I appreciate everything he’s done for us.”

Since the 2020 season, Big Walnut had gone 27-9 under Page, highlighted by a 12-1 record, a division title, and a regional semifinal appearance in 2021. For his efforts, Page was named the Division II Co-Coach of the Year following the season.

Page led the Golden Eagles back to the regional semifinals last season before again falling to Massillon Washington to finish the season at 10-3. With plenty of talent returning next season, led by a star-studded duo of seniors and first-team All-Ohio performers in running back Nate Severs and linebacker Garrett Stover, Big Walnut figures to make another deep playoff run this fall but will need to do so under the guidance of a new head coach.

Shelton said the remaining coaching staff will continue to guide the program during the offseason while the job is posted and the hiring process can begin.

Page did not respond to The Gazette’s request for comment at the time of the story.

