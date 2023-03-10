ODNR seeking photos for contest

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Turn your love of the outdoors into a picture-perfect shot at winning big prizes. Snap a great photo at one of Ohio’s 75 state parks and enter the 2023 Ohio State Parks Photo Contest, coordinated by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Parks and Watercraft. ODNR is accepting submissions through April 4.

“Ohio State Parks truly offer people the chance for adventure, memory-making, and scenic backdrops in every direction,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “We are so excited to see the parks showcased through the perspective of visitors statewide.”

ODNR is accepting photos that fall into the following categories:

• Main Character Moment

• Sidekick Shenanigans

• Homebase Harmony

• Seasonal Surprises

• Hero’s Journey

Visitors can submit up to five photos in this free contest. Each image must have been taken after Jan. 1, 2022. Submission forms and contest rules can be found here. Submissions must be made by April 4 and final winners will be contacted May 5.

The contest is sponsored by Tyler Technologies, ODNR’s reservation management provider. The grand prize is a GoPro Hero10 waterproof camera. Prizes will also be awarded to the second and third place winners. Winners of the People’s Choice in each category will receive a free night of camping at any Ohio State Park campground.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.