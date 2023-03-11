Hundreds of new homes to be built in Berlin Twp.

More than 500 new homes are going to be built in Berlin Township starting this spring.

“M/I Homes is proud to announce the addition of 522 new homesites at its newest community, Berlin Farm,” a spokeswoman for Columbus-based M/I said in an email last week. “The unique community will offer community gardens, playgrounds, leisure trails, swimming pool, an open-air pavilion and dog park with close proximity to schools (Olentangy Local School District) and easy access to shopping, dining and emerging businesses.”

The 40.5-acre subdivision will be on Berlin Station Road, which M/I describes as “conveniently located near (routes) 36/37 and I-71, allowing for an easy commute to downtown Columbus, as well as the emerging Silicone Heartland and Intel project.”

Another selling point is the school district. Olentangy is one of Ohio’s dozen districts to receive all five-stars on the state report card.

The Berlin Farm homes will be two-story, multi-level or ranch layouts, consisting of three to six bedrooms, with prices starting in the $500,000 range.

“We are excited to share the details of this brand new, amenity-rich community,” said Josh Barkan, vice president of land for M/I Homes, Columbus division, in the email.

The Berlin Township Zoning Commission held a public hearing on Valentine’s Day regarding a final development plan for Berlin Farm West Section 1, as well as a rezoning from Farm Residential to Planned Residential District.

The minutes of that hearing said Andy Gottesman, of M/I, told the commission, “The first section of Berlin Farm East will be opened for sale next month (March), and the peanut roundabout is looking really good. If this application is approved, site development will begin this spring (April) and summer, and it will be opened for sale towards the end of the year. He said the plan is consistent with the approved preliminary plan.”

During the public portion of the hearing, there were questions and comments from members and the public about trails, a retention pond, road widening, sewers, mounding and setbacks. The commission then approved the resolution unanimously.

Later that evening, a hearing for a similar rezoning was requested for a potential residential multifamily development on 44 acres along state Route 37 and Lackey Old State Road, with an extension of Reed Parkway. The development would include an apartment building and townhouses, 368 units in all.

After much discussion and comment, the resolution was tabled to the next zoning meeting, which was rescheduled to 7 p.m. March 21 in the Berlin Township Hall, 3271 Cheshire Road.

Also in Berlin, the township website said, “Grave Blankets and wreath are permitted from November 1st to March 15th. Any grave blankets, wreaths, or other decorations left on Cemetery Grave Spaces (Cheshire and Fairview Cemeteries) after March 15th will be removed. Maintenance personnel will dispose of any items so removed. The Board of Trustees assumes no responsibility financial or otherwise for any items so removed and disposed of.”

