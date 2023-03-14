Great Decisions presenter to talk economic warfare

The topic of economic warfare will be discussed during Friday’s Delaware Great Decisions series.

During the program, which will take place virtually at noon on Zoom, presenter Ji Young Choi will tackle several questions: What is economic warfare and what are its tools? How have these measures been used recently against Russia and China?

“Waging economic warfare consists of a variety of measures from prohibiting arms transfers to trade embargoes,” states a news release on the program. “Such tools are utilized by states to hinder their enemies, and in the case of the United States have been used as far back as the early 19th century. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, economic warfare has been the main means for the west to challenge Russia. Partially, the US (the West) has relied on some tools of economic warfare against China as well. What are the costs and benefits of these measures?”

Choi, Ph.D., is associate professor of Politics and Government at Ohio Wesleyan University. He is also an affiliate professor of International Studies and the director of East Asian Studies.

A native of South Korea, Choi completed his undergraduate studies in South Korea. He has a master’s degree from the University of Kansas and his Ph.D. was completed at Purdue University.

To participate in the Zoom program, individuals are asked to register in advance if they haven’t done so already for a previous event. The registration link is available at https://bit.ly/3xLa1aI or it can be found on the Delaware Great Decisions Facebook page at www.facebook.com/greatdecisionsdeloh.