Intersection completed in Orange Township

LEWIS CENTER — The Delaware County Engineer’s Office recently announced construction has been completed on the Africa Road and Worthington Road intersection in Orange Township.

“Final area restoration will be completed this spring,” the Facebook page for the office said on March 8. The post also appeared on the Facebook pages for Orange and Genoa townships.

“The purpose of the project is to improve traffic flow and mobility at the intersection of Worthington and Africa Roads,” the project description stated on the engineer’s website. “The project will include widening of Worthington Road to 5-lanes through the intersection (2 northbound, 2 southbound plus left turn lanes), and a new right turn lane for southbound Africa Road. Reconstruction of Worthington Road will extend north to Highland Lakes Avenue, tapering from 5 to 3 lanes about 600 feet north of Africa Road, and includes flattening the existing hills to improve sight distance and safety.”

Design began in 2014, final engineering was in 2017, right-of-way acquisition started in 2018, utility relocation was in 2019, and construction began in 2021. The $6 million project was paid for through Delaware County Road and Bridge funds, said the engineer’s 2022 Road Construction Guide.

Orange Township’s March newsletter touches on transportation as well, with an “Active Transportation” survey.

“Orange Township is developing a plan to make walking and biking safer and more comfortable for everyone,” the newsletter said. “We want to hear from you! Take the survey and tell us your priorities for walking and biking.”

The newsletter also shows what a difference a year makes. There was no snowfall last month, so Orange’s Roads Department didn’t have to clear snow. In February 2022, the department spent 181 regular hours and 113.5 overtime hours clearing snow and spreading 24 tons of salt.

Also last month, the township hosted a Business Appreciation Breakfast, with more than 80 attendees. The Lewis Center Bob Evans and Olentangy Crossing Starbucks provided the food, coffee and a gift basket.

“Spring 2023 has gotten off to a great start with construction projects at North Road Park,” the newsletter said. “The current work includes the parking lot expansion and construction of four pickleball courts. The next phase, which includes the construction of restroom facilities and a shelter, is expected to commence this spring.”

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected]