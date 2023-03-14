SourcePoint holding March for Meals

The annual March for Meals volunteer event, which aims to showcase the amount of work that goes into SourcePoint’s Meals on Wheels program, is underway.

During the event, members of the community are invited to volunteer to work with the organization’s nutrition team as a kitchen assistant, drive-thru attendant, cafe host, or to do a Meals on Wheels ride-along.

Alison Yeager, director of communications and development at SourcePoint, said the organization reached out to local elected officials, past and present board members, community partners and major donors, and invited them to volunteer to see the program firsthand.

“(The volunteer opportunities) give those who support SourcePoint a better understanding of what goes on behind the scenes in our Meals on Wheels program every day,” Yeager said. “It helps raise awareness of the importance of Meals on Wheels, and the fact that our program is more than just a meal — it’s also a friendly visit and a daily well-being check. The volunteers get just as much out of the program as those we serve.”

The event began earlier this month and will run through the rest of March. Sign up information can be found at MySourcePoint.org/champion.

Yeager said volunteers must be 18 years of age or older, be able to drive their own car or ride along and assist a driver, and be able to navigate steps and uneven terrain while carrying food. She added SourcePoint is always seeking new Meals on Wheels volunteers, even after the event is over.

“SourcePoint has a great on-boarding system, and we offer a volunteer orientation for all volunteers, as well as specific training for Meals on Wheels and nutrition,” Yeager said. “A typical Meals on Wheels volunteer delivers the same route one day a week. You can also volunteer to be an on-call substitute.”

Yeager said interested parties can learn more at mysourcepoint.org/volunteer/ or by contacting SourcePoint’s volunteer recruiter, Jill Smith, at 740-363-6677.

“SourcePoint could not achieve its mission without our team of dedicated volunteers,” Yeager said. “We have about 700 active volunteers, over 400 of whom help prepare and deliver Meals on Wheels. They helped us serve over 276,000 meals in 2022 and drove over 211,000 miles. Our Meals on Wheels program is growing rapidly, and we depend on the support of our volunteers, taxpayers, donors, and advocates to keep it going.”

