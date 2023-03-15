Delaware County’s next sheriff sought

The Delaware County Republican Party (DCRP) thanks Delaware County Sheriff Russell Martin for his steadfast leadership and congratulates him on his retirement from law enforcement after a five decades-long career of service.

Sheriff Martin announced his last day in office is April 17. County commissioners will appoint an interim sheriff, and the Delaware County Republican Party Central Committee will appointment a replacement to carry out the rest of the term, which ends Jan. 5, 2025.

In accordance with Ohio Revised Code R.C. 305.02, “The county central committee of the political party that nominated the last occupant of the office as a candidate of the office has the authority to appoint a replacement for that office.”

Central Committee members will vote to appoint a new sheriff at 7 p.m. May 11 at Northgate Church, 51 Fourwinds Drive, Sunbury.

Anyone interested in being considered for the appointment by DCRP may contact Chairman Shawn Parker at [email protected]

Submitted by the Delaware County Republican Party.