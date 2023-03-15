New home for Friends of the DCDL

Can you feel the energy when you walk into a branch of the Delaware County District Library? We’re practically aflutter with excitement as we prepare to open the Liberty Branch Library. Behind the scenes, we’ve got collection materials shifting, staff organizing and cleaning, and all those final checklist items being completed.

However, the DCDL staff aren’t the only ones who are doing a big move. Our Friends of the Delaware County District Library are also moving! Beginning Sunday, March 26, with our grand opening celebration, the Friends of the Library will call the Liberty Branch Library home.

Since 2011, the Friends have held their offices at the Orange Branch Library. At any given moment their room could be full of boxes of donated materials or volunteers would be getting ready for the next bargain book sale in the Orange or Delaware garages. However, with their new upgraded space at the Liberty Branch, they will now be able to hold bargain book and media sales from the comfort of their own room on the lower level – right across the hall from the Maker Studio and the Community Meeting Rooms.

Speaking of the Maker Studio, our Friends of the Library embarked upon a generous fundraising campaign with the announcement of a Maker Studio at the Liberty Branch Library. They worked diligently to advocate and fundraise on behalf of the library, and they gave $50,000 to the library to equip the space and set it up for future success.

We truly have the best and hardest working Friends in the state of Ohio. If you find yourself at the Liberty Branch Library grand opening on March 26, make sure to stop by their room and learn about them. The open house takes place from 1-4 p.m. at 7468 Steitz Road in Powell.

If you’re unable to make the grand opening, you can also stop by and see the Friends at their Bargain Book Sale this weekend. Books are on sale in the Delaware Main Library rear garage on Friday from 5-8 p.m. Then on Saturday you can get a head start with bargain books at 9 a.m. or wait for the media sale to begin at 10 a.m. in the Community Meeting Room. Everything closes up at 3 p.m. on Saturday, so don’t miss your chance for a great bargain.

With the Friends’ upcoming book and media sale, you might be interested in trying to grab one of these titles to read before you stream or view. These coming attractions to the silver screen are all based on a book.

• “Daisy Jones & the Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Riley Keough and Sam Claflin star in the miniseries adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling oral history of a fictional 1970s rock band. Daisy Jones & the Six debuted March 3rd on Amazon Prime Video.

• “Shadow and Bone” by Leigh Bardugo. An ensemble cast led by Ben Barnes returns for the second season of the fantasy series adapted from the Grishaverse novels by Leigh Bardugo. Catch new episodes of Shadow and Bone March 16th on Netflix.

• “The Magician’s Elephant” by Kate DiCamillo. Newbery Award-winning children’s author Kate DiCamillo’s fantasy about a boy’s quest to find his sister gets an animated film adaptation. The Magician’s Elephant premieres on Netflix March 17th.

• “Call the Midwife: A Memoir of Birth, Joy, and Hard Times” by Jennifer Worth. The long-running series based on Jennifer Worth’s trio of memoirs about her experiences as a postwar London nurse returns to the small screen. Season 12 of Call the Midwife premieres on PBS March 19th.

• “The Power” by Naomi Alderman. Author Naomi Alderman created the series adaptation of her science fiction novel about teenage girls mysteriously coming into superhuman powers. Toni Collette stars. Season 1 of The Power debuts on Amazon Prime Video March 31st.

• “Dear Edward” by Ann Napolitano. Parenthood creator Jason Katims helms the drama series adaptation of Ann Napolitano’s novel about a 12-year-old lone survivor of a plane crash. Dear Edward is available to stream on Apple TV+.

• “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” by Amy Reeder and Brandon Montclare; illustrated by Natacha Bustos. The animated series adaptation of the Marvel comics starring a preteen genius and her prehistoric sidekick was co-created by Laurence Fishburne and features a star-studded voice cast. Now playing on Disney Channel and Disney+.

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at [email protected] No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!