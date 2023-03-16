Patrol: Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving

COLUMBUS, Ohio – As St. Patrick’s Day celebrations take place this week throughout the state, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and local law enforcement will work together to remove impaired drivers from the roadways. The effort is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving” campaign.

During the last five years, impaired driving accounted for 219 crashes with 128 injuries on St. Patrick’s Day. Of those impaired driving crashes, seven were fatal resulting in 10 deaths. Additionally, the Patrol made 545 OVI arrests on St. Patrick’s Day from 2018 to 2022.

“Before celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, designate a sober driver,” said Col. Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “The safety of everyone on our roadways is our top priority. We want everyone to get to and from their destination safely.”

In addition to efforts on our roadways, Ohio Investigative Unit agents will work to educate permit holders on the consequences of over-serving. For bars and permit holders, over-serving or serving to underage customers could mean costly fines, suspension or revocation of their liquor permit.

As always, motorists are encouraged to dial #677 to report unsafe or impaired drivers.

Submitted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.