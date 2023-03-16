School board approves trips for NASA team

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education on Monday approved student trips as well as staffing changes.

During the meeting, Superintendent Heidi Kegley congratulated the NASA App Development Team at Hayes High School for being invited to the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, from April 12-14 as part of the app development competition.

“We are extremely proud of our students,” Kegley said about the team Monday. The team is comprised of Hayes seniors Adam Fronduti, Paul Gabel, Jacob Payne and Meg Wolf, as well as junior Rosemary Cranston.

“We found out on Feb. 28 that we won!” said Wolf, who also serves as the district’s student board member. “We are getting flown to NASA and presenting to the faculty of NASA and to the public of Houston for World Quantum Day on a panel with a few NASA scientists and the two other schools that are being flown out. We are the only public school going … so, go Pacers!”

Wolf said after the team returns from Houston, it will travel to Carnegie Mellon University and the National Robotics Engineering Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from April 23-24 because that center created the moon rover the team’s app interfaces with.

“We’re very excited,” Wolf said. “We’re so grateful for the community for helping us get to this spot, and we’re excited to share our community with NASA.”

Wolf also thanked team advisor Joanne Meyer and the administration at Hayes.

“We are so thrilled for you and the whole team and so proud of all of you,” said board President Jayna McDaniel-Browning. “This is an amazing accomplishment!”

During the meeting, the board approved the two trips for the team as well as a trip for the boys lacrosse team from April 14-15 to Medina, Ohio.

Additionally, the board approved several resignations, including Laura Cockrell, an educational assistant at Woodward Elementary; Bailey Decker, a School-Aged-Child-Care (SACC) program assistant; Cielo Guijosa, a SACC program assistant; Sarah Taynor, a SACC program assistant; and Amanda Yaussy, an educational assistant at Carlisle Elementary School.

The board also approved the retirements of Jeffrey Hummel, a custodian at Hayes, and Phyllis Summers, a cook/cashier at Hayes.

The board approved the employment of Logan Keeder, an educational assistant at Woodward; Kaia Leonard, a technology specialist at Schultz; and Debi Wood, a custodian at Dempsey.

The board will meet next at 6 p.m. April 3.

