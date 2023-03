Delaware County Property Transfers

By

686 Otter Tail Dr, Sunbury, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Leitnick, Stephen C & Laura M, $473,340

3677 Mantle Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Subramanya, Kartheek Honnavalli Viswanatha & Chitra, $518,150

414 Sweet Run Cir, Galena, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Fedun, William Charles Jr & Katherine Ann, $583,368

3996 Orchard View Pl, Powell, Lindsey, Patricia K To: Smithberger, Joseph & Linda, $300,000

8121 Farm Crossing Cir, Powell, Mancinotti, Paul E & Rebecca S To: Jarrell, Jefferson K & Joyce E, $339,900

4582 Hyatts Rd, Delaware, Collier, Aaron B & Leah M To: Sigrist, John J & Cari L, $840,000

3591 Crimson Stone Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Cleland, Michael J & Koulian, Elena, $556,721

3837 Mantle Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Singh, Dinesh & Bhamu, Priya, $557,500

5600 Jessica Ln, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Torp, Clyde A Jr & Linda T, $476,481

6965 Dulles Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Uppalapati, Himaja & Koyyada, Chaturvedy, $457,220

6691 Constitution Way, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Pathak, Santosh Kumar & Rina, $473,645

707 Otter Tail , Sunbury, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Pathuri, Sai Chand @ 3, $497,540

849 Habitat Way, Sunbury, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Venkatappagaari, Viswaroopa Chinna & Oleti, Chandra Sekhar, $547,810

6950 Morningstar Loop, Westerville, Linscott, Justin Successor Trustee To: Kirgis, Jayma & Paul, $455,000

1544 Nettle Ct, Sunbury, Wright, Ishmell J Sr & Grace C To: Hinshaw, Rita M, $424,999

669 Habitat Way, Sunbury, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Jaltare, Manasi & Selvan, Vijay, $459,200

683 Otter Tail Dr, Sunbury, Vemuri, Venkata Nagarjuna & Cheruvu, Silpa To: Jameel, Ummar Faruq Dastagir & Moghal Nishazia, $510,900

3544 Crimson Stone Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Smoot, Tyler J & Florek, Kelly A, $563,530