Water Quality Report available

The annual City of Delaware Water Quality Report for 2022 is now available.

As part of a Federal Environmental Protection Agency mandate, water utilities across the country produce annual reports to educate and inform their customers about the quality of their drinking water. The report can be read online at https://bit.ly/3kZjQin. Printed copies are available by phoning 740-203-1901.

Those wishing to discuss the city’s water system in more detail are reminded that the Public Works/Public Utilities Committee meets quarterly. Phone City Hall, 740-203-1013, for a schedule of meeting times or visit delawareohio.net.

Submitted by the City of Delaware.