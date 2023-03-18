Local Edward Jones branch qualifies for conference

Edward Jones Financial Advisor Dusty Hostutler and his branch team members recently qualified for the Branch Team Support Conference, which recognizes and celebrates the contributions of branch office administrators and registered branch associates in some of the firm’s most successful offices. The branch support team consists of Senior Branch Office Administrator Joyce Evanko and Branch Office Administrator Morgan Mellen.

“Branch team support members are the heart of our branch teams and masters at building deep, trusted relationships with clients and their families while balancing the needs of busy, efficient offices,” said Kelly Crisp, an Edward Jones principal who leads client support team strategy.

The Edward Jones principal who serves as the voice of branch team support members, Gail Childs, added, “We celebrate this talented group attending the firm’s recognition conference for their desire to grow and learn in order to balance the demands of supporting a successful practice and providing excellent client service.”

The conference will bring together teams from more than 400 branch offices across the U.S. and Canada on Sept. 12-13 in St. Louis, Missouri. Over the two days, they will have the opportunity to hear from firm leaders and share ideas with their colleagues.

Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada.

Submitted by Edward Jones.