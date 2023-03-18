Olentangy posts superintendent vacancy

The Olentangy Local School District has approved the profile, job posting, and timeline for identifying its next superintendent following Mark Raiff’s announcement in January of his intention to retire this summer.

During a special meeting of the Olentangy Schools Board of Education on Thursday, the board met in executive session for more than two hours before reconvening in an open session to vote on the three items.

In the vacancy announcement, the district stated, “The Board of Education seeks a candidate who is an experienced leader and who embraces the challenge of taking an excellent district to the next level while working collaboratively with the board, community, staff and students to meet their needs. A component includes working with all municipalities within the district. The position requires an Ohio Superintendent’s license and, at a minimum, a master’s degree.”

The announcement further stated, “The board is specifically searching for candidates who demonstrate superior communication skills and have experience overseeing the management of financial and human resources. Equally important, the board seeks candidates who have demonstrated a strong understanding of the board policies and who are prepared to work promptly with all stakeholders and the community to successfully address concerns.”

Specifically, the board highlighted elements of leadership, effective communication, superior management of culture and climate, resource management, effective management with key stakeholders, planning and execution, instructional leadership, opportunities for professional development of staff, and technology as key focal points in the search.

The deadline to apply for the position has been set for Monday, April 17, with interviews set to begin on May 2. From there, the second round of interviews will be held on May 10 with the board aiming to take action on employment on May 15. While the timeline is subject to change, the district hopes to have the new superintendent start on Aug. 1.

All applications will be processed online and can be accessed at www.escco.org/OlentangySearch.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.