Zonta Club honors local students

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Two Delaware County students were honored as “Outstanding Young Women” (OYW) by the Zonta Club of Columbus during a ceremony held March 5 at the Worthington Hills Country Club.

Hayes High School’s Kelly Schafer and Olentangy Berlin High School’s Isabelle King, along with 10 other central Ohio students, were selected for the honor based on “their excellence in academics, leadership, and service to their school and community,” a press release said.

The OYW award has been given by the Zonta Club since 1980. A total of 533 students from more than 90 high schools in central Ohio have received the honor.

“This year, over 100 Central Ohio high schools were invited to submit a nominee from their school for the award,” the press release said. “The 38 nominees submitted were invited to attend a leadership forum in February. During this forum, Zonta members facilitated discussions and activities to help the young women develop their leadership skills and transition to the next phase of their life.”

To learn more about the Zonta Club of Columbus, visit zontacolumbus.org.