Business Briefs

First Citizens National Bank partners with Midwest Trust Company

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — First Citizens National Bank announces its partnership with Midwest Trust Company to provide trust services to its customers throughout its footprint. The move signals a continual focus on expanding products and services the bank provides to meet the evolving needs of its business and consumer customer base.

First Citizens is headquartered in Upper Sandusky, with a growing presence in Marion, Delaware and Powell. Established in 1860, First Citizens is a local, community bank that provides traditional banking services, along with consumer, agricultural, and commercial lending products.

“Over our long history, First Citizens has been dedicated to providing the highest level of products and services to our customers,” said Mark Johnson, president and CEO of First Citizens National Bank. “We strive to be a trusted financial partner to the families, businesses, and communities we serve, so we are excited to partner with Midwest Trust to offer their extensive expertise and best-in-class fiduciary services to address the generational needs of our customers.”

Through the referral agreement with Midwest Trust, First Citizens will provide its customers with the opportunity to work with an established corporate trustee. Midwest Trust Company is an independent trust company that works with customers and their attorneys and CPAs at the local level to insure proper estate planning, financial stability and peace of mind.

“Midwest Trust is proud of our partnership with First Citizens as a trusted advisor to expand the breadth of services to their customers,” said Bob Morrison, managing director of Midwest Trust. “This partnership is indicative of our shared values and dedication to meeting the ever-changing needs of First Citizen’s customers.”