DCDL to debut second Maker Studio

By Nicole Fowles

Glad You Asked

With the grand opening of the Delaware County District Library’s Liberty Branch this weekend, we will introduce the community to the second Maker Studio space in the system.

If you haven’t discovered it yet, the Maker Studio is a service within the Delaware County District Library where people of all ages can make, invent, create, build and learn. Bring ideas to life with the tools, equipment, and software that is already provided in the space.

Beginning March 27, the two Maker Studio locations will be open at the Liberty Branch Library and the Delaware Main Library. With their opening, a new schedule will be implemented. Both locations will be open Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 7 p.m., and on Tuesday and Thursday from 1 to 7 p.m. The studios are closed Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

Every Wednesday, the Maker Studio closes for its regular usage and offers classes to teach the public how to use the equipment. The day’s classes range from equipment demonstrations to hands-on classes where users will leave having made something. Other times the classes will focus on learning software for design.

Of course, classes aren’t required to use the Maker Studio. Patrons can make a reservation on any piece of equipment and staff will do their best to teach on the spot. Between staff training and helpful “how to” guides, it’s easy to learn to operate the equipment on a flexible schedule.

The two Maker Studio locations vary slightly, which means there will be different equipment at each location. Our equipment offerings include 3D printers, a laser cutter/engraver, sewing and embroidery machines, lamination, book binding, button makers, wide format printers, a vinyl cutter, sublimation, and media digitization tools.

Graphic design software will also vary between locations in order to use some of the specialized equipment. However, both locations will have 3D design programs and the Adobe Creative Suite.

Use of all Maker Studio equipment is free, with the only charges coming from materials either provided or needed to operate a piece of equipment.

All of the Maker Studio details can be found online at www.delawarelibrary.org/makerstudio, with links to classes and registration, equipment reservations and details on each piece. We hope to see you at the Liberty Branch when we open for regular use on Monday, March 27, at 10 a.m.

This week, take a look at some of the new fiction titles on our shelves. See if you can spot any when you visit our Liberty Branch Library during the grand opening on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

• “To Fill a Yellow House” by Sussie Anie. Kwasi, a 14-year-old Ghanaian boy, arrives in London feeling lost and out of place until he finds an unlikely ally in Rupert, the white middle-aged proprietor of a local charity shop.

• “Factory Girls” by Michelle Gallen. Northern Ireland, 1994: Maeve and her two best friends take summer jobs at the local shirt factory while eagerly awaiting acceptance to university. Read it for the engaging trio’s youthful coming-of-age experiences (budding crushes, etc. ) amidst the still-smoldering violence of Ireland’s religious and political “time of Troubles.”

• “The Cloisters” by Katy Hays. Art historian Ann Stilwell finds herself helping curate an exhibition on tarot and divination at a unique museum of Medieval and Renaissance artifacts. Read it for a bewitching blend of psychological suspense, sexual tension, and occult mystery that will put readers on the edge of their velvet-tufted armchairs.

• “Ms. Demeanor” by Elinor Lipman. Jane Morgan is a high-profile lawyer in New York City until a nosy neighbor gets an eyeful of Jane in a conspicuous situation outdoors. Jobless, ostracized, and gifted with an ankle monitor while under house arrest, Jane becomes a murder suspect after the neighbor turns up dead. Guilty? Of budding romance, but not murder. A hunky white-collar offender in Jane’s building helps prove her innocence while stealing her heart.

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at [email protected] No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!