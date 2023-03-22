DACC students set record

A record number of Delaware Area Career Center students were inducted into the National Technical Honor Society last week.

The National Technical Honor Society is an educational nonprofit that recognizes and honors students in career and technical education. In order to be considered for induction, students must be enrolled at the DACC for at least one semester; display citizenship, leadership, and professional ethics; earn a GPA of 3.5 or better in the first semester; and maintain a positive attendance record.

New members receive a certificate, a lapel pin, a tassel to be displayed at graduation, a decal, and a diploma seal, whereas returning members receive honor cords. Additionally, members can earn scholarships, letters of recommendation, and a career readiness portal with resources to help them navigate their career path.

On March 15, 120 students were inducted, which the DACC said is its highest number yet.

One of the inductees was Gavin Bull, a senior in the Engineering – Robotics, Automation, and Design program at the DACC, who said that in addition to being part of the National Technical Honor Society, he is also a member of the National Honor Society through his home school at Olentangy Berlin.

“I don’t get good grades for the honors,” Bull said. “Earning good grades is about the life lessons that goes along with the hard work you put in and the skills you acquire. Being part of reputable organizations like this give colleges and businesses an idea of who I am as a person and what I’m able to accomplish.”

Success Odigie, a senior in the Pharmacy Technician program, said the record number of inductees shows how hard the students work academically and personally.

“It’s an honor to be acknowledged for who I am both in and outside of school,” Odigie said. “Being inducted into the National Technical Honor Society speaks to your work in your career technical lab, your academic achievements, and what you do to give back to the community. It acknowledges the things within you that not everyone gets to see.”

Because the entire student body at the DACC is not in the building at the same time, the induction ceremony was split into two events, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. Khawla Hijawi, the English language student liaison for the DACC and the school’s National Technical Honor Society advisor, said she was glad students in the Digital Design program at the school were able to film and take photos at both ceremonies.

“We are fortunate to have the Digital Design program on our campus so those students could record and photograph both events,” Hijawi said. “The National Technical Honor Society recognizes and honors student achievement and leadership in Career and Technical Education. I’m so proud of all the National Technical Honor Society members. They worked hard to earn this honor, and it was our pleasure to celebrate them.”

