Program to discuss US, Iran relations

“Iran at a Crossroads: What is the Future for Relations between Iran and the U.S.” is the topic of Friday’s Delaware Great Decisions series, which will take place virtually at noon on Zoom.

Dr. Mehrak Kamali, Ph.D., will lead discussion on the topic. Kamali is a senior lecturer and Persian language program coordinator in the Department of Near Eastern and South Asian Languages and Culture at The Ohio State University. In addition to studying at Tehran University in Iran, he completed his Ph.D. in Iranian Studies at the University of Arizona School of Middle Eastern and North African Studies.

“By the fall of 2022, Iran was in a state of turmoil due to widespread protests against government-enforced wearing of the hijab, a failing economy, an ineffective new president, and the looming succession of the country’s leader, Ayatollah Khamenei,” states a news release on the program. “Abroad, renewal of the Iran nuclear deal seemed doubtful and tensions remain high between Iran, Israel, and Arab states. Many Iranians have lost hope of a better future, and the country seems at a crossroads. How should the United States deal with it?”

To participate in the Zoom program, individuals are asked to register in advance if they haven’t done so already for a previous event. The registration link is available at https://bit.ly/3xLa1aI or it can be found on the Delaware Great Decisions Facebook page at www.facebook.com/greatdecisionsdeloh.