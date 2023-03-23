Chittum named NCAC Athlete of Week

Ohio Wesleyan University junior Katie Chittum has been named a North Coast Athletic Conference Athlete of the Week for the week of March 20, it was announced by the NCAC.

Chittum, a pitcher on the Ohio Wesleyan softball team, was named Softball Pitcher of the Week.

Chittum picked up 3 wins during the Bishops’ spring trip to Florida last week. Chittum fired a 5-hitter in a 2-1 win over Marywood, striking out a career-high 10 batters.

She then pitched a complete-game win in a 5-3 victory over 18th-ranked Rowan, scattering 10 hits and striking out 1 as Ohio Wesleyan snapped Rowan’s 14-game winning streak. Chittum then worked 5-plus innings, fanning 6 along the way, to record the win in an 8-4 decision over Trinity (Conn.) in the Bishops’ Southern finale.

MEN’S GOLF

Senior John Catanzarite led Ohio Wesleyan at The Ruckus, hosted by Drew University at the Jamestown Course of the Williamsburg National Golf Club over the weekend in Wiliamsburg, Va.

Husson won the tournament with a 605, defeating Allegheny by 8 strokes. Drew finished third with a 615, followed by Adrian and Washington & Jefferson (621), Moravian (634), Stevens Tech (636), Goucher (643), Arcadia (644), Ohio Wesleyan (648), and SUNY-Delhi (658). Endicott did not record a team score.

Drew’s Elliot Parker shot a 4-under 68 on Sunday to win medalist honors with a 143, finishing one shot ahead of Carter Hassenplug of Allegheny.

Catanzarite carded a 79 on Sunday to finish in a tie for 25th place at 160.

Junior Jamison Ellis tied for 35th place with a 163, freshman Gavin Stutz tied for 38th place at 164, sophomore Isaac Henry tied for 42nd place with a 165, and freshman Trip Pierce tied for 63rd place with a 177.

BASEBALL

Senior shortstop D.J. Neff slammed a 2-run homer as Ohio Wesleyan came back from a 6-0 deficit to tie the game, but 20th-ranked Marietta pushed across the go-ahead run and went on to a 7-6 non-conference win on Sunday in Marietta, snapping the Bishops’ 5-game winning streak.

The Pioneers took the lead in the first as Alex Richter doubled and came in to score, then added 3 runs in the second, highlighted by Nick Bonnizzio’s run-scoring triple and a sacrifice fly by Richter. Richter tripled and scored in the fourth and the hosts added an unearned run in the fifth to make it 6-0.

