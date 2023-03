Delaware County Property Transfers

By

1876 Tucker Trl, Lewis Center, Cavote, Jeffery D & Kristine M To: Yefimov, Vladimir, $530,000

9368 Waterford Dr, Powell, Romanelli & Hughes Building Company To: Wu, Richard & Xu, Victoria, $1,221,910

6749 Hidden Creek Loop, Galena, Hooper, Matthew S To: Sanson, Brian & Jessica, $574,700

5428 Middlebury Loop, Lewis Center, Burrs, Bryan L & Ashley N To: Yadav, Randheer & Anita, $630,000

10 Rachel Ln, Delaware, Hardymon, Stephen A To: Alltop, Michael D & Susan M, $320,000

433 Senate Ave, Delaware, Underwood, Grace M To: Yoakam, Jarod L & Madison J, $315,000

6087 Hilmar Dr, Westerville, Miller, Kara A & Nash, Thomas A Jr To: Longenbaker, Daniel & Walkauskas, Kelly, $420,000

308 Linda Lee Ln, Lewis Center, Joshi, Anil To: Singhal, Mayank, $254,500

4733 Wilson Rd, Sunbury, Olding, Kyle Anthony & Lauren Ashley To: Harris, Taylor & Khosrowshahi, Yashar, $510,000

3287 Sinatra Way, Powell, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Smith, Ronald R & Mary Ann, $479,900

8178 Jerry Dr, Powell, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Nowland, Zachary Chase & Nina Contina, $709,900

286 Cambie Dr, Delaware, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Norris, Michael Fitzgerald & Kelly E, $656,780

311 Harvest Walk Loop, Delaware, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Essilfie, Kofi Nyame & Nyame, Essilfie Sarpomaa, $685,000

4643 Coyote Xing, Powell, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Bommannan, Sathya Narayanan, $674,900

345 Mcgill St, Sunbury, Tuttle Venture Capital Llc To: Dcf Envision Properties Llc, $650,000

280 Delaney’s Cir, Powell, Gorrell, Timothy C & Elisabeth R To: Smercansky, Alexis & Brandon, $525,000

5622 Jessica Ln, Powell, Lusk, George F To: Schneider, Steven M, $448,900