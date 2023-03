In celebration of Right to Read Week, members of the Delaware County Board of Realtors read stories to classes at Buckeye Valley East Elementary and Delaware’s Woodward Elementary. The board also donated a collection of books to both schools. Pictured, left to right, at Buckeye Valley East are Delaware County Board of Realtors members John Barcikowski, Ryan Acker, April Scowden, Debbie Leach, Dave Pacheco and Brandon Natale.

Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings