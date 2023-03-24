SourcePoint welcomes new CFO

SourcePoint announces the hiring of Tim Patton, CPA, as chief financial officer for the nonprofit organization. In the senior leadership role, Patton is responsible for SourcePoint’s financial and business operations, including management of finance, facilities, human resources, and information technology. Patton succeeds Kimberly Clewell, who will retire June 2 after serving the organization for more than 12 years.

Patton holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from The Ohio State University and is a Certified Public Accountant. He has nearly 30 years of experience as a CPA, including a storied career with Laurel Health Care Company, a provider of skilled nursing, rehabilitation, and assisted living services. During his 22-year tenure at Laurel, he helped the organization grow from five facilities to 42 across multiple states, with more than 5,000 employees.

“Tim comes to SourcePoint with extensive financial and operational experience,” said CEO Fara Waugh. “Much of this experience is with a long-term care provider, which makes Tim a valuable addition to our team in Delaware County. He understands our mission and is eager to serve the county in which he’s lived for 34 years.”

Patton will report to Waugh and work closely with the CEO to drive the organization’s overall strategy. Clewell remains on staff as senior advisor until her retirement in June.

SourcePoint is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides professional expertise, services, and programs for Delaware County adults who want to thrive after 55 and family caregivers. Services and programs are supported in part by the local senior services levy, corporate and private donations, grants, the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging, and United Way of Delaware County.

Submitted by SourcePoint.