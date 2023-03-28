Area athletes open season strong at Delaware Invitational

Delaware Hayes kicked off the season with a strong showing in its host event as both the boys and girls track and field teams nabbed runner-up honors at Saturday’s Delaware Invitational.

The Pacer girls, powered by a pair of relay wins and a slew of second-place performances, collected 147 points — a mark just a single point behind champion Marysville. Olentangy Liberty smoothed out the top three with a score of 103, Olentangy Berlin was fourth with 89, Buckeye Valley closed sixth with 78 and Delaware Christian rounded out the eight-team field with five points.

The list of Hayes standouts included Samantha Toney, who picked up second-place points in both throwing events. She was second in the discus with a toss of 91-09 and second in the shot put with a heave of 32-04.25. Other solid showings belonged to Kara Glesenkamp, who finished second in the long jump (15-0.50); Cali Kent, who was second in the 800 (2:28.78); Aicha Tounkara, who closed second in the 1,600 (5:51.32); and Madie Gladden, who was second in the 100 (13.24 seconds).

Hayes also padded its point total by winning the 4×800 (10:22.81) and 4×400 (4:30.15) relays.

Buckeye Valley, meanwhile, had a handful of podium-worthy performances when all was said and done, too: Grace Daily won the 100 in 13.16 seconds, Carlie Osborne took top honors in the 400 with a time of 1:02.33 and Lexi Chang won the 300 hurdles in 49.71 seconds.

The Barons’ 4×200 and 4×100 relay teams also earned wins, crossing the line in 1:48.94 and 51.88 seconds, respectively.

Other area winners included Liberty’s Camryn Thompson, who edged Berlin’s Layla Bauknecht for the top spot in the high jump (5-02); the Bears’ Alexandria Acosta-Munoz, who won the pole vault (10-0); and the Patriots’ Katelin Maulden, who won the shot put (33-05.75).

On the boys’ side, Marysville took top honors with 133 points, Hayes finished second with 117 and Liberty closed third with 115. Berlin was fourth with 105 points, Buckeye Valley finished fifth with 77 and Delaware Christian closed eighth with five.

On the track, area winners included the Pacers’ Luke Todt in the 1,600 (4:44.21), the Patriots’ Brady Karam in the 100 (11.32 seconds), BV’s Sam Jones in the 400 (51.84 seconds), Berlin’s Preston Perkins in the 800 (2:08.03) and the Bears’ Moses Murphy in the 200 (23.30 seconds) and Cooper Citro in the 3,200 (10:04.40).

Relay winners included Liberty in the 4×800 (8:38.70) and 4×100 (44.31 seconds) and Hayes in the 4×200 (1:33.65).

Standouts in the field, finally, included the Patriots’ Jacob Weaver, who picked up first-place points in the pole vault (13-01); and the Pacers’ Josh Russell, who won the discus (121-07.50).