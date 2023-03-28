Construction to begin at Delaware Wildlife Area Shooting Range

ASHLEY — Delaware Wildlife Area’s shooting range hours will be adjusted beginning Wednesday, April 12 to allow for the construction of safety baffles and target positions for the 100-yard lanes, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

Construction is estimated to last up to 12 weeks, during which time the 100-yard range will be closed. The new schedule for Delaware Wildlife Area Shooting Range during the construction period:

• Open: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The 100-yard range remains closed.

• Closed: Monday-Thursday. This includes all shotgun, rifle, and pistol ranges.

The archery range will remain open daily from sunrise to sunset.

Shooters are encouraged to visit the Delaware Wildlife Area Shooting Range webpage and check social media for updates. For questions about range hours, please call 740-287-4950.

Delaware Wildlife Area Shooting Range has a Class A supervised rifle and pistol range, Class C unsupervised hand trap shotgun range, and Class D unsupervised archery range. Hours on the shotgun range will be reduced to allow construction crews to work efficiently.

Range users ages 18 and older are required to purchase either a one-year shooting range permit ($24), an annual shooting range permit and hunting license combo ($29.12), or a one-day shooting range permit ($5) before visiting the rifle and pistol or shotgun ranges. All options are available at hunting and fishing license outlets, online at wildohio.gov, or via the HuntFish OH mobile app. Permits are not sold at the site.

Visitors ages 17 and under do not need to purchase a permit but are required to be accompanied and directly monitored by a permitted adult aged 18 years or older.

View range rules or call 1-800-WILDLIFE (1-800-945-3543) for answers to additional questions.

Delaware Wildlife Area Shooting Range reopened in December 2020 after an $8 million improvement project. Original and current renovations were paid for by excise taxes on firearms, ammunition, and archery equipment appropriated through the Wildlife Restoration Program. Since 1937, the Wildlife Restoration program has dedicated permanent funding to wildlife conservation and hunter education. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service annually apportions these funds to the Division of Wildlife for land acquisition, supporting access for wildlife-related recreation, conducting hunter education and development, performing wildlife research and surveys, and constructing or operating target ranges.

The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

Information for this story was provided by the ODNR.