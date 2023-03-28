Man drowns at Hoover Reservoir

Shane Henderson, Tournament Director for the Hoover Cats local fishing club, died last weekend at Hoover Reservoir in Blendon Township near Westerville.

On Saturday afternoon, a boat Henderson and another person were on during a fishing tournament capsized due to high winds that reached 50 miles per hour, filling the boat with water. One person swam to shore and told authorities that Henderson, 44, submerged and didn’t come up. The water was 6-10 feet in that area but still quite cold at this time of year.

The Columbus Division of Police Dive Team searched Saturday but had to call off the search due to the weather and water visibility created by the wind, even though sonar was used. They returned early Sunday and found the victim after 6 p.m.

A GoFundMe page was created on behalf of Henderson’s surviving family. As of Tuesday afternoon, 226 donations were made, totaling $28,272.

