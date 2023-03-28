Young Golden Eagles hungry to improve

With 15 freshman in the program, the Big Walnut softball team will be young this spring … really young.

That’s not going to stop the Golden Eagles and first-year head coach Keith Greathouse, who made the move up after coaching the BW junior varsity squad each of the last two seasons, from working hard to improve upon last season’s 6-14 record.

“I think we have a mixture of a little power, and definitely some speed in the battling order this year,” Greathouse said. “The defense will be solid and smart and we have two solid pitchers … I think we will hold our own in the circle this year.”

With just two seniors and five returners from last year’s squad, it’ll be up to them to show the younger players the ropes.

Senior Tara Shuster and junior Reza Benson will handle the pitching duties, with freshman Ava Thornhill expected to make an impact in the circle as well. Other key pieces include senior Hayleigh Greathouse (catcher/third base), juniors Quinn Kuhlman (shortstop), Elaine Truax (catcher/third base) and Izzy Lassiter (outfield/second base), sophomore Myka Marriott (first base/second base) and freshmen Madi Clever (outfield/third base) and Kyra Holmes (first base/catcher).

This offseason was all about getting stronger and faster.

“This offseason, we focused on strength training and speed,” Greathouse said. “I wanted to add power in the lineup and speed on the bases. We also focused on improving arm strength in the field and getting the ball out of the glove quicker. My g0al for this team is to minimize their mistakes and execute on their opponents’ mistakes.”

As for those opponents, the Golden Eagles, who finished 5-9 in the OCC-Capital Division last season, won’t look past a single one of them.

“The OCC teams on our schedule must be taken seriously at all times, regardless of their record,” Greathouse said. “At any given time, these teams can flip the score. We need to play with our foot on the pedal and never let up until the last out of the game.”

Big Walnut is slated to open the season April 1 against visiting Dublin Jerome before jumping directly into league play two days later with a home game against Delaware Hayes.