Hayes gets bounce-back win over Heath

The Delaware Hayes baseball team scored all three of its runs in the fifth inning of Tuesday’s home opener against Newark — a game it lost by a slim 4-3 margin in extras.

Wednesday, the Pacers rebounded in a big way, jumping on top early before burying host Heath late en route to a 16-2 non-league win to get back to even (1-1) on the season.

Hayes set the tone with a three-run first before adding four more in the second to take an early 7-0 lead.

Bryden Decaminada singled to get things started before three of the next four batters — Colin Milligan, Landon Green and Lucas Flack — worked walks to force in a run.

Caleb Rowe followed up the free passes with a line-drive single to center, scoring Milligan, and Kaden Gannon grounded into a fielder’s choice to plate a run and balloon the early edge to three.

Heath tried to claw back into things with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth, but the Pacers erupted for eight in the seventh to all but seal the deal.

Decaminada led the charge at the dish, finishing 4-for-5 with three runs. Flack had a couple hits to go with a game-best four RBI, and Green had a pair of hits, including a double, and scored three runs of his own.

Milligan earned the win on the mound, allowing just a run on two hits in five innings of action. He walked one and struck out seven.

Big Walnut 12, Buckeye Valley 10

Cam Gladden, Drew Gaskins, Eli Couser and Ethan Clawson — the first four batters in the Golden Eagle lineup — had three hits apiece as Big Walnut won a slugfest over the visiting Barons Tuesday night in Sunbury.

Big Walnut (1-1) jumped out to a 9-0 lead through three, but the Barons chipped away with two in the fourth, three in the fifth, two more in the sixth and three in the seventh before falling a couple runs short.

The Golden Eagles finished with 18 hits when all was said and done. Clawson and Lorne Anderson both had three RBI while Nick Weiss earned the win on the mound.

Cole Raile and Enzo DiRocco had triples to lead a BV (1-1) attack which saw eight different players collect hits.

SOFTBALL

Olentangy Orange split a pair of games Wednesday, drilling Clover Leaf 10-0 before falling to Watertown 5-2.

Jordyn Pelles and Madison Yanka had three hits each in the lopsided win. Yanka also drove in a game-high four runs while Sofia Terlesky had two hits — one a home run — and scored three times.

Gauri Naik earned the win in the circle, allowing just four hits while striking out 11 in six scoreless innings.

Big Walnut 22, Worthington Christian 7

The Golden Eagles took care of business early, scoring 13 runs in the firth and another nine in the second on the way to a lopsided non-league win over the visiting Warriors Wednesday in Sunbury.

Hayleigh Greathouse and Quinn Kuhlman combined for six hits, three apiece, and seven runs. Reza Benson also had a nice night, finishing with a double and three knocked in.

Ava Thornhill was the winner in the circle, allowing seven runs on nine hits in five innings of work. She struck out four and walked four.

Also: Newark 12, Buckeye Valley 1; Fort Walton Beach 6, Olentangy 2.