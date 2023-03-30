FoodNews Road closure next week in Scioto By GARY BUDZAK - March 30, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp The Delaware County Engineer’s Office said it will be closing Carr Road between Ostrander Road and Degood Road in Scioto Township for a culvert replacement next week (April 3-7). The closure is between 2626 to the south and 2328 to the north. Gary Budzak | The Gazette The Delaware County Engineer’s Office said it will be closing Carr Road between Ostrander Road and Degood Road in Scioto Township for a culvert replacement next week (April 3-7). The closure is between 2626 to the south and 2328 to the north. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings