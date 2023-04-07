Delaware County Property Transfers

By

5174 Price Farms Way, Delaware, Skeen, Robin To: Sprunger, Jonathan S & Jacqueline S, $495,000

510 South St, Ashley, Taylor, Tarry L & Renee L To: Fifth Third Bank National Association, $101,150

439 Lemming Dr, Sunbury, Seamster, Colby Jr To: Benson, Andrea Clare, $488,000

1493 Jewett Rd, Powell, Bush, Charles R Trustee To: Wise, David M & Laken, $1,600,000

387 Olde Mill Dr, Westerville, Osheroff, Merrill & Kathleen To: Pummill, Kacie L & Cavanaugh, Michael P, $415,000

230 Pinoak Ct, Delaware, Rieman, Andrew J To: Gerspacher, Aileen H & Robert D, $285,000

3863 Fry Rd, Ostrander, Radke, Crista S & Lawrence J To: Marshall, Ryan, $435,000

1755 Riverstone Dr, Delaware, 1755 Riverstone Llc To: Garth, Meredith & Matthew, $2,100,000

1229 Briarshore Way, Lewis Center, Grathwol, Kevin J & Dawn M To: Daigneault, Luke N & Meredith A, $465,500

171 Lake St, Delaware, Bargdill, Donald E To: Daniel, Kayla & Murphy, Austin, $211,000

7300 Celebration Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Chatterjee, Manojeet & Meghna, $450,040

831 Habitat Way, Sunbury, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Yadlapalli, Vinod Kumar & Veeramachaneni, Mounika, $557,520

41 Montrose Ave, Delaware, Mckenzie Real Estate Solutions Llc To: Smith, Trever M & Joelle K, $356,500

3650 Mantle Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Khalid, Ayesha & Shah, Syed Khalid Mahmood, $505,650

1933 Orangelake Dr, Lewis Center, Lame, Robert M & Maria G To: Nash, Thomas Andrew Jr & Miller, Kara Anne, $527,000

239 Bucklewell Dr, Delaware, Fischer Homes Columbus II Llc To: Pinnacle Corp, $566,423

945 Skipton Loop, Delaware, Fischer Homes Columbus II Llc To: Gurram, Abhyudaya Reddy & Chinthireddy, Madhumitha, $636,459