Roundup: Tompkins, Pacers power past Wolves

The Delaware Hayes softball team scored a combined eight runs in the first three innings before erupting for 10 more in the fourth on the way to a lopsided 18-2, five-inning win over visiting Worthington Kilbourne Thursday afternoon.

Lauren Tompkins led the charge at the plate, setting the tone with a three-run double in the first.

Turns out, she was just warming up. Tompkins connected on a two-run homer to make it 6-0 in the second, then hit another two-run bomb in the fourth to make it a 16-2 game.

Tompkins finished 3-for-4 with seven RBI when all was said and done. She also scored a pair of runs. Other Hayes standouts included Lizzy Gould, who was 2-for-3 with three runs and three knocked in; and the duo of Bronwynn Leighty and Rylea Gist, who had two hits apiece.

Leighty earned the win in the circle, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out seven in five innings of work.

Delaware Christian 13, Wellington 0, 5 inn.

Krista Haskins tossed a perfect game and the offense gave her plenty of support as the Eagles cruised to a non-league win over the visiting Jaguars Thursday afternoon in Delaware.

DCS scored three runs in the first inning before all but sealing the deal with seven more in the second. The Eagles’ three-run fourth smoothed out the scoring summary.

Haskins faced the minimum, striking out four in her five innings of work.

Olivia Rideout was solid at the plate, finishing with a pair of doubles to go with two runs and four knocked in.

Ava Hovda, Ellia Edmonds and Ella McCoy also had two hits apiece in the win.

Olentangy Orange 9, Olentangy Berlin 8

The Bears scored five runs in their final trip to the plate, but saw their comeback fall a run short as the host Pioneers rode a fast start to a non-league win Thursday afternoon in Lewis Center.

Orange scored two runs in the first before adding a single tally in the second and two more in the third.

Berlin clawed back into things with three in the fifth, but Orange answered with three of its own in the bottom half — insurance runs it turned out it would need every one of.

Anna Wilming powered the Pioneers from the plate, finishing with a game-best three hits, including her second home run in as many games. Kensi Steele also homered in the win while Madison Yanka had a pair of hits and a pair of RBI.

Izzie Wilson led the Bears with a homer, two runs and two knocked in. Ella Erwine also drove in a pair of runs in the setback.

Olentangy 8, Olentangy Liberty 5

The Patriots plated a pair of runs in the third to even things up, but the host Braves answered with four in the bottom half to pull away en route to a non-league win Thursday afternoon in Lewis Center.

Kai Cornelius led Olentangy with three hits while Petra Dissett had two hits and a team-high three RBI.

Brooke Aberle, Emily Chevalier and Allie Motoyka led Liberty with two hits apiece.