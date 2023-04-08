Letter: Funeral directors know community best

I must update my “class plans.”

As a professor at the Methodist Theological School, I taught students how to navigate various pastoral duties. The best way to learn about their community was to talk to the local funeral director. I’d long since learned those professionals knew the community — it’s people, problems and possibilities – better than anyone.

With my wife’s death, I’ve become aware of another funeral director asset – the importance of service. As I encountered concerns in Judy’s death and managing its personal and public details, Clay Snyder (Snyder Funeral Home) was ahead of me with gracious helpfulness.

Frankly, everyone can benefit from a funeral director’s remarkable example of service. In a world where people are more impatient with others, more confrontational in dealings, things could be much better if everyone was so invested in serving others.

William A. McCartney

Delaware